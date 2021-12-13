Royal Mail absences almost double pre-pandemic level

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Royal Mail is experiencing staff absence rates around twice pre-pandemic levels, with many employees off because of stress or Covid-19, it has been reported. A source told the BBC that the situation at many depots was “horrific” due to sickness and high levels of demand during the peak festive season. The source said this festive season had been “much worse than a normal Christmas”, with sickness levels “around twice the normal levels”. The Royal Mail website lists 21 delivery offices that are experiencing delays out of 1,200 across the UK, which the source said were places where the situation was “undeniably bad”. They said delays persisted across the entire country. A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as Covid-related self-isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing or other local factors. In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers. "We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.”