Digital overload, long hours and isolation – welcome back to home working

once being encouraged to work from home ‘if you can’, research has highlighted that an overload of digital meetings, long hours, a blurring of home and work, isolation and a lack of social connections have all caused health and wellbeing problems during the pandemic. The ‘Learning from the Covid-19 pandemic’ report from the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) also identified problems with physical issues caused by a lack of office equipment, notably musculoskeletal problems, mental health challenges caused by the lack of home/work boundaries, and ‘digital fatigue’. The report, which was gleaned from a series of interviews and focus groups held with employees, managers and health and wellbeing stakeholders help between November 2020 and June 2021, also found workers struggling with increased operational demands, increased workloads, the need to be covering for colleagues absent because of furlough or self-isolation, and, too often, an ‘always-on’ work culture. One employee commented that he felt his work resembled “running on a treadmill with someone throwing ping pong balls and [needing] to keep catching them”. Reports of a lack of social connection with colleagues also featured regularly in the interviews and, while organisations did have employee support mechanisms on offer, there was often a lack of awareness of these and how to access them. Duncan Spencer, head of advice and practice at IOSH, said: “This research really brings to life some of the experiences employees have had, both positive and negative during the pandemic.As workers are this week