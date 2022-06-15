Retaining talent during the great resignation (webinar)

Wednesday 29 June 2022, 2:00pm BST

As we emerge from the pandemic, a fresh set of challenges beset businesses eager to return to normal.

The past two years have seen leaders pivot to meet the demands of remote working. In the face of rising inflation and a shortage of candidates – giving jobseekers a clear advantage when negotiating a new package – their leadership skills now need to create a workplace culture that retains their best people.

The pandemic has also given employees the opportunity to reassess their work-life balance, and prioritise their mental health accordingly. According to estimates from the World Health Organization, the cost of depression and anxiety, results in lost revenue totalling nearly $1 trillion.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with BetterUp, looks at how HR leaders and their teams ensure they continue to evolve and invest in a way that retains their top talent?

Personnel Today’s editor Rob Moss is joined by Chinazom Nwabueze, senior consultant on BetterUp’s People Insights team and Angelika EIzahhar, regional vice president EMEA of BetterUp Care.

How certain behaviours can improve performance, wellbeing and workplace culture, including:

How to build a culture that retains workers in the post-pandemic ‘great resignation‘

How to cultivate a transformative and engaging experience for employees

Best practices in retention and strengthening culture in largely decentralised businesses

Why supporting mental fitness in employees is essential

How there is no high performance without wellbeing.

About our speakers

Angelika Elzahhar is EMEA regional vice president for BetterUp Care, and leads a team to bringing personalised mental fitness and science-backed preventive solutions, including 1:1 and group coaching, to employers globally. Having spent the last eight years developing the global market for Benify, the benefit management technology, Angelika is now focused on helping people around the world lead healthier, happier lives by building resilience.

Chinazom Sunny Nwabueze is a senior consultant at BetterUp People Insights. He can share critical insights gained from coaching and pairing it with data and impactful storytelling. A high-performance leadership coach, he helps his clients transform personal, work and family life. Chinazom is a fellow coach at BetterUp and has collaborated with leaders at major brands to build a culture focused on sustainable high performance.

