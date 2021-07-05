Unions and employers seek clarity over ‘dropping’ of health and safety rules

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Unions and medical professionals have called for more clarity as the government plans to announce that requirements such as mask-wearing and social distancing will be removed from 19 July. So-called “freedom day” was initially postponed for four weeks from 21 June but is now likely to go ahead, despite a rise in coronavirus infections in the UK. The Prime Minister is expected to confirm today that remaining restrictions, including the rule of six for gatherings, capacity limits in cinemas and the advice to work from home where possible will be removed.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.