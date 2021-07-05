Clinical governanceCoronavirusOccupational HealthOH service deliveryOHW+

Workplace health reform back in the spotlight – what might we expect?

by Nic Paton
The government's long-awaited response to the 2019 Health is everyone's business consultation will be published "shortly"
Senior health official Jean King was careful at the SOM annual general meeting last week not to pre-empt the government's response to its Health is everyone's business consultation, which she indicated will be published 'shortly'. Nevertheless, her presentation did give some indicators as to where the government's thinking is going and what we might be able to expect. Nic Paton reports. The expression of thanks and gratitude last week by senior health official Jean King to occupational health practitioners for their contribution to tackling the pandemic will undoubtedly have been welcomed by most, if not all, practitioners. King, deputy director of the Work and Health Unit at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), told the annual general meeting and one-day conference of the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM), how “incredibly grateful” she was for the way OH providers had responded to the challenge of the pandemic. “I do want to take that moment just to thank all of you for the really important work you have carried out in the pandemic and that you continue to do so,” she said. Given that many practitioners have felt their expertise and ability to help the nation, and NHS, in its time of crisis has been largely overlooked by the government over the past 18 months, King’s words will have been timely, overdue even. King’s hints that the government’s long-awaited response to its 2019 consultation Health is everyone’s business may be seeing the light of day “shortly” will also be welcome, even if its arrival is now
Nic Paton

Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.

