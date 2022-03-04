EuropeBusiness continuityRussiaLatest NewsHR strategy

Ikea latest business to shut down in Russia

by Adam McCulloch
Shutterstock
An Ikea store in Moscow’s Khimki city.
Shutterstock

Ikea has shut its stores and factories across Russia, affecting 15,000 workers, in response to President Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The Swedish furniture giant has closed its 17 outlets across Russia but said it would keep its Mega shopping centres open which contain essential retailers, such as food shops and pharmacies. It said serious disruptions to supply chains had already occured because of the invasion. Ikea Centres Russia is the largest shopping centre operator in the country. Brand owner Inter Ikea and store owner Ingka Group said they had “secured employment and income stability” for the workers directly affected by the decisions, including its 416 co-workers in Ukraine, where its one store closed at the invasion's onset on 24 February. Ikea's three manufacturing sites in Russia have also paused production, and the firm has paused all imports and exports in and out of the country and its ally Belarus. The move gains significance in light of the fact Ikea has had a presence in Russia since 2000 and is thought to be one of its largest western employers.

CIPD asks businesses to support employees over Ukraine conflict Ukraine: ‘I don’t care if I’m fired. You have to do something’

Visas extended for Ukrainians in the UK

ISO standard provides a step up in travel risk management
It made retail sales of €1.6bn (£1.3 bn) in Russia in the last financial year, which accounts for 4% of total retail sales. A spokesperson said: “The war has a huge human impact already. It is also resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions. For all of these reasons, the company groups have decided to temporarily pause Ikea operations in Russia.” Other firms announcing suspe
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

