Polycystic ovary syndrome: women held back at work by lack of understanding

One in five women feel that having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has hindered their career progression and potential earnings.

A survey of 180 people with PCOS by fertility supplements provider Fertility Family has concluded just 2% of line managers had been trained on fertility issues.

Nearly eight out of 10 respondents (79%) felt fertility challenges were among the most significant symptoms of PCOS. This was followed by weight changes (67%) and irregularity of the menstrual cycle (56%).

Polycystic ovary syndrome can cause irregular periods; the excess release of the hormone androgen, which can cause excess facial or bodily hair; and the risk of ovaries becoming enlarged.

A further fertility survey of 248 people by Family First found one in five employees feared they would miss out on future opportunities if their employer knew about their fertility struggles.

Whilst polycystic ovary syndrome affects approximately 10% of women of childbearing age, the survey also found that one in 10 people had to wait for more than five years to receive any treatment at all, while 7% had waited more than 10 years.

Commenting on the survey findings, Kate Palmer, director of HR advice and consultancy at Peninsula, said: “It can be daunting for an employee to share details of their health, particularly with sensitive conditions like fertility, so it’s important to create a culture of open communication and support. Doing so allows employees to ask for the help they need, which in turn contributes towards increased productivity, satisfaction and retention.

“Employers should also ensure that all senior members of staff are trained on how to discuss health conditions in the most effective and empathetic manner. Managers who are not given adequate support and resources to hold such conversations may unintentionally cause more harm than good, so it’s really important that attention is given to this area,” she added.

Separately, a healthcare services company has warned that women are often confusing menopause symptoms for life-threatening conditions – and is calling on employers to do more to educate employees and raise awareness in the workplace.

Dr Stella George, chief medical officer at Cigna Healthcare, said: “Menopause can mimic many other diseases, and education and awareness is required to help promote greater understanding of some of the lesser-known symptoms and side effects. These can include dizziness and vertigo, heart issues and dental problems. Education is vital because the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause can be vague or can mimic so many other diseases.

“You can start blaming everything on other conditions – if there is tenderness in the breasts, you can worry it’s cancer, or you might think you have multiple sclerosis if you suffer from tingling in hands and feet, or even dementia because you are more forgetful. Many symptoms of the menopause can mimic something more grave so educating women about this issue can help give peace of mind.”

Cigna Healthcare has identified five lesser-known symptoms of menopause:

Numbness and tingling. Individuals have been known to mistake loss of sensation for illnesses such as multiple sclerosis.

Individuals have been known to mistake loss of sensation for illnesses such as multiple sclerosis. Breast tenderness. Changes in hormone levels can affect the breasts, raising alarm about breast cancer.

Changes in hormone levels can affect the breasts, raising alarm about breast cancer. Brain fog/memory issues. Occasional forgetfulness can sometimes mimic early-onset dementia.

Occasional forgetfulness can sometimes mimic early-onset dementia. Oral health. As a result of less mucous and fluid being produced, as well as reduced bone density in the jaw, the mouth can become drier and teeth can loosen, increasing the risk of infection.

As a result of less mucous and fluid being produced, as well as reduced bone density in the jaw, the mouth can become drier and teeth can loosen, increasing the risk of infection. Mental health. Anxiety and depression related to hormonal imbalances is a big issue that women going through menopause need help with. Seeking help early can be hugely important.

The company has also identified five ways for employers to provide better support as a result:

Spread awareness. Businesses need to promote awareness of menopause, particularly among managers and those in the menopause age group.

Businesses need to promote awareness of menopause, particularly among managers and those in the menopause age group. Indicate resources. People need to know what assets are available through the company. A central information point can be very useful, such as a list of all the available information and benefits on the company intranet.

People need to know what assets are available through the company. A central information point can be very useful, such as a list of all the available information and benefits on the company intranet. Promote an open culture. People need an atmosphere in which they can talk freely. Many companies offer counselling and guidance for mental health; for example, Cigna Healthcare has nurses who can offer support and connect people with the right tools.

People need an atmosphere in which they can talk freely. Many companies offer counselling and guidance for mental health; for example, Cigna Healthcare has nurses who can offer support and connect people with the right tools. Normalise discussion. Leaders who have a voice in the organisation should not hesitate to speak about issues like menopause. For example, managers need to say when they are not feeling well, not only for themselves but also to signal to the team that it is OK to take time off when needed.

Leaders who have a voice in the organisation should not hesitate to speak about issues like menopause. For example, managers need to say when they are not feeling well, not only for themselves but also to signal to the team that it is OK to take time off when needed. Appoint a workplace champion. Initiatives like ‘lunch and learn’ awareness meetings are helpful, or appointing a champion or case manager who can rally women to talk about menopause and explain all the benefits and resources available.

“The number one step every employer should take is improve awareness and education among all staff – men and women, managers, and employees alike. People often don’t want to talk about it themselves or be seen to be complaining, but this is a natural progression in every woman’s life,” said Dr George.

“We need to normalise discussions about the menopause at all levels, and even just acknowledging that this happens is good, because if it’s not being spoken about, women can feel more vulnerable bringing it up in the workplace,” she added.