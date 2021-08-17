How providing infertility support can foster an inclusive culture

rising dramatically.There has been a substantial rise in the uptake of fertility treatments in recent years, too, including tenfold increases in IVF rates, 523% in egg/embryo storage according to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, and 350% in surrogacy, from data obtained by Brilliant Beginnings from the Child and Family Court Advisory and Support Service. To quote Sasha Ottey, executive director at PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, it “impacts people regardless of race, ethnicity, geographic location, or the size of their bank account”.An increasing number of organisations offer support for employees who suffer miscarriage and parental policies have evolved considerably in recent years. But what about helping staff through infertility? Fiona Skinner examines how supporting employees' efforts to conceive could be the next key area in inclusion. In the age of inclusivity, infertility remains a hidden source of workplace exclusion which poses both ethical and legal challenges to all workforces. It affects one in eight men and women in couples in the UK, and is