Women’s health survey seeks views to shape future policies

Women in England aged 16 to 55 years are being urged to take part in a government-backed online survey to gather data on menstrual health, contraception, pregnancy planning and menopause.

The Women’s Reproductive Health Survey, which is being overseen and funded by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), will feed into the creation of future government policy on women’s health, ministers have said.

The survey, which opened yesterday (Thursday 7 September), will run for six weeks. It is being run by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and includes questions on:

how much pain women experience during their periods;

how they prefer to access contraceptive services; and

how satisfied they were with any support they received for menopausal symptoms.

The survey, which the DHSC has described as “landmark”, was also a key commitment of its Women’s Health Strategy for England published in July.

Minister for women’s health strategy Maria Caulfield said: “Women should always have a say in their own healthcare, whether that’s in managing pregnancy and fertility or dealing with the challenges of the menopause in the workplace.

“I would encourage every woman to complete the survey on reproductive health as soon as they’re able and ensure their voice is heard.”

Women’s Health Ambassador Professor Dame Lesley Regan added: “We need to make healthcare work for women and girls – and for it to fit around their lives. There’s no point bolstering services if they cannot be accessed, or the support available does not work for them and meet their needs.

“That’s why we’re asking women and girls to share their experience, whether it’s about periods, menopause or endometriosis. We need your voice to shape a new system of healthcare that gives women what they need.”

In response to the announcement of the survey, Francesca Steyn, clinical director of fertility at digital health platform Peppy, said the move by the government was “heartening to see”.

But she added: “Many women still struggle to access support for their reproductive health, and we still have a long way to go before women have access to the support they need.

“It’s about time women’s voices were heard on reproductive health policies. I truly hope that the outcome of this survey will enable women to access the health advice and support they need, faster and more easily,” Steyn said.