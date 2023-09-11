Latest NewsHospitalityDepartment for Work and PensionsJob creation and lossesLearning & development

Hospitality training and work experience pilot launched

Hospitality training and work experience pilot launched
The Hospitality Sector-based Work Academy Programme will be launched in Liverpool
The government has joined forces with the hospitality sector to pilot a fast-tracked training and work experience programme, with the aim of upskilling and matching jobseekers with  vacancies.

The Hospitality Sector-based Work Academy Programme, developed by the Department for Work and Pensions and trade body UKHospitality, will give benefits claimants the opportunity to complete accredited training in areas such as health and safety, food safety, licensing and conflict resolution, as well as training in confidence and assertiveness.

They will gain an industry-recognised qualification, which has been endorsed by companies including Greene King, Marriott Hotels and ACC Liverpool, and will receive a digital “hospitality skills passport” that can be added to their CV to demonstrate the skills they have acquired.

Participants will be guaranteed a job interview after completing the programme.

The Hospitality Sector-based Work Academy Programme will begin in Liverpool but will be rolled out to other major UK cities over the coming months.

Employment minister Guy Opperman said: “This innovative collaboration between DWP and UKHospitality is a national first and underscores our commitment to work with industry to address challenges, fill vacancies and grow the economy.

“The standardised and industry-backed Hospitality Skills Passport will help bridge the gap for those looking for work in the hospitality sector, helping jobseekers to boost their skills and kickstart their careers.”

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “Hospitality is a fantastic sector that offers a diverse variety of career opportunities, which is why it’s so well suited to helping people back into work. We’re delighted to be partnering with the government to help run this exciting programme, which we hope can be a real positive for both jobseekers and businesses.”

 

 

