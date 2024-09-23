Workplace health checks – what employers (and OH) need to know

Extending the NHS Health Check to workplaces will be welcomed by employees and employers if they help to prevent ill health and absence. But, writes Tracey Paxton, careful consideration must be given to how they are implemented and communicated and how confidentiality is maintained.

The Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England have announced that the NHS Health Check – currently offered via GP surgeries to over-40s – will be introduced to workplaces across the country.

In the move, 130,000 employees are being targeted, particularly men, to better protect them from health problems such as heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes.

The initiative is a significant step forward in public health strategy, particularly in the fight against preventable diseases.

These health assessments are now considered equivalent to NHS appointments, highlighting their importance and credibility. The initiative offers a multitude of benefits not only to employees but also to employers who choose to implement the checks in their organisations.

According to the government, more than16 million people are eligible for an NHS Health Check, yet current data shows that only around 40% of those invited went on to complete one.

This is especially true for men, who are less likely to get early help but who are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease at an earlier age than women. The government goes on to say that this new programme aims to reach more people through their place of work and make it more convenient for people to understand and improve their cardiovascular health.

Five key benefits for workplaces

There are arguably five key benefits of NHS Workplace Health Checks for employees and employers.

First and foremost, this is about early detection and prevention. One of the primary benefits of workplace health checks is the early detection of potential health issues. By identifying risk factors for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers, these assessments enable timely intervention.

Early detection often leads to better outcomes, reducing the long-term impact on the individual’s health and the burden on healthcare systems.

They can also go some way to improve employee wellbeing. Regular health checks can significantly improve the overall wellbeing of employees.

By addressing health concerns before they escalate, employees are more likely to feel supported and valued. This can lead to increased morale, lower stress levels, and a greater sense of security regarding their health. Moreover, when employees are healthier, they are generally more productive and engaged at work.

For employers, they can help reduce absenteeism and presenteeism. Health issues are a leading cause of absenteeism and presenteeism (when employees are at work but not fully productive due to illness).

By identifying and managing health problems early, workplace health checks can reduce the number of days employees take off due to illness. Additionally, employees who are aware of their health status and receive the appropriate care are more likely to be fully present and effective while at work.

Cost savings will no doubt be welcomed by employers and the NHS. Preventive health care is often more cost-effective than treatment. By reducing the incidence of chronic diseases and managing conditions before they become severe, workplace health checks can lead to significant cost savings.

Employers benefit from reduced healthcare costs associated with employee illness and lower levels of productivity loss. Simultaneously, the NHS benefits from a decreased demand for more intensive and expensive treatments.

Additionally, they offer enhanced corporate social responsibility for employers. Implementing workplace health checks can enhance an employer’s reputation as a socially responsible organisation.

Need to consider next steps

By prioritising the health and wellbeing of employees, companies demonstrate their commitment to their workforce and to broader public health goals. This can improve the organisation’s standing among stakeholders, including customers, employees, and the community.

However, simply offering health checks for employees is not enough. Employers need also to consider the next steps for employees who may need further medical attention.

This could involve providing information on available NHS services, facilitating follow-up appointments, or offering workplace wellbeing benefits, including employee assistance programmes, to support ongoing health improvement. In short, follow up and support is essential.

Careful consideration, too, must be given to implementation, employee engagement and confidentiality to ensure the success of the programme.

Individual and workplace health checks in England represent a proactive and effective approach to reducing preventable diseases among the population. The benefits of early detection, improved wellbeing, and cost savings are clear, making this initiative a valuable investment for the NHS, individuals and employers.

As more than 130,000 employees currently stand to benefit from these health checks, they offer a promising pathway to a healthier population – and a healthier workforce.