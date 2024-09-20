Mohamed Al Fayed allegations: Harrods says it failed employees over sexual assaults

London department store Harrods has acknowledged that it ‘failed’ its employees during the time Mohamed Al Fayed owned the business, from 1985-2010.

More than 20 female former Harrods employees have now claimed that Al Fayed sexually assaulted them over those 25 years, with 14 so far launching civil claims against the retailer. Four of the women have alleged that they were raped by the Egyptian billionaire.

The company said: “Since new information came to light in 2023 [the year of Al Fayed’s death at the age of 94] about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved. This process is still available for any current or former Harrods employees.”

It added that it was “utterly appalled” by the allegations against Al Fayed. His actions, it said, were those of “an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms.

“We also acknowledge that during this time as a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise.”

The statement added that it had been the business’s priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved and that it was “determined to do the right thing as an organisation, driven by the values we hold today, while ensuring that such behaviour can never be repeated in the future.”

Harrods was a very different business today than the one it was during Al Fayed’s ownership, the statement said.

One of the former employees who was sexually assaulted told the BBC there had been rumours about Al Fayed’s behaviour and that his private office was like a “modelling agency” full of young women.

Other women who worked at Harrods described Al Fayed as a man who abused his position to prey on staff, and used his power to deter them from speaking out.

Some former employees recounted how he would tour his department store and identify young female assistants he found attractive, before promoting them to work his private office.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ



Browse more human resources jobs