National standard for workplace menopause support published

A new standard to help employers manage menopause and menstrual health and retain women for longer – BS30416 – has been published by the British Standards Institute.

The national technical standards body has produced the Menstruation, menstrual health and menopause in the workplace standard (BS30416) with input from major employers including Morrisons and BT, as well as unions, health and safety bodies and charities.

BS30416 offers examples of good practice for employers, including recommendations for policies, work design, workplace culture and physical environment.

“I am proud BSI is publishing this landmark guidance on menstruation, menstrual health and menopause in the workplace, to help employers retain talented people whatever stage of life they are in. Organisations which prioritise their people by building an inclusive workplace will be best placed to continue to thrive in the future,” said Anne Hayes, director of sectors at BSI.

“There is no one-size-fits-all experience of menopause, but the data suggests thousands of women are leaving the workforce at this stage, contributing to significant productivity losses, robbing organisations of talented people, and removing mentors who can draw on their experience to support newer members of staff. It doesn’t have to be that way.

“Many employers want to better support people experiencing menstruation and menopause, but they may face a lack of knowledge of how to do so. The recommendations are designed to address some of the broad challenges and offer practical adjustments to help all colleagues continue to feel valued, motivated and able to remain in the workforce for longer.”

BSI sought evidence from a panel of experts in menstruation, HR, EDI, occupational health, disability, legal and LGBT+ issues. It heard that, without action, the productivity losses associated with menopause could worsen as greater numbers of women stay in the workforce for longer.

The Fawcett Society has estimated that 10% of women experiencing menopause have left the workforce due to their symptoms, which can range from hot flushes to dizziness and insomnia.

Recommended steps under BS30416 include:

Considering the workplace culture to determine whether there is there an awareness of menstruation and menopause, and whether employees have opportunities for open conversations or to request support

Looking at whether line managers and HR are suitably trained or receive resources to help them understand the potential impact of menstruation and menopause

Considering whether there are facilities such as toilets, discrete changing rooms or quiet recovery spaces

Checking whether HR policies consider menstruation and menopause

Looking at whether there is opportunity for job flexibility or an individual approach, including scheduling, timing of breaks, access to individual cooling or heating, and opportunities for sitting or stretching.

Helen Tomlinson, menopause employment champion for the UK government, said: “I firmly believe this transition isn’t a time to step back, step down or step out. If we get this right for 50 per cent of the population that we need in the workplace from an economic and experience perspective it has the potential to make the final 10,15 or 20 years of a woman’s career the most productive, exciting and meaningful.”

After one year as a British standard, BSI plans to bring BS30416 to the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) to convert it into a global standard.

Earlier this year the government declined to make menopause a protected characteristic to help protect employees from discrimination relating to their symptoms.

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs