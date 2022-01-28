Blood pressureConditionsCardiacDisabilityDiabetes

Academics warn of adult health burden if children’s lack of exercise not addressed

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The UK is storing up long-term health problems if it doesn’t address an “urgent” lack of physical activity skills among children and teenagers, a group of academics has warned. Professor Mike Duncan from Coventry University’s Centre for Sports, Exercise and Life Sciences has argued that low levels of skills such as balancing, twisting, running, jumping grasping, handling, throwing, and catching in children and adolescents could, if not addressed, lead to increases in health issues in later life such as obesity, diabetes, and poor mental wellbeing. Professor Duncan is among a group of 12 academics who have published an expert statement highlighting data from a study in 2019 showing that less than 20% of children in the UK aged six to nine years had mastered the four key motor skills – run, jump, throw, catch – identified by the PE national curriculum. The fact this data was collected pre-pandemic and, since then, successive lockdowns and periods of home-schooling have led to many children becoming sedentary, means the problem is only likely to have worsened. For example, one study from Canada found 4.8% of children aged five to 11 and just 0.6% of those aged 12-17 had met the country’s daily exercise guidelines of doing an hour or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity during the pandemic.

Sedentary lifestyles

Sedentary working linked to a tenth of deaths Understanding the mindset behind sedentary lifestyles Fit for work? How to get sedentary workers on their feet
“The potential long-term impacts of low fundamental movement skills include higher rates of inactivity and poorer health and wellbeing,” Professor Duncan said. “We believe skill levels are
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Pandemic causing stress and sleep ‘crisis’ among school...

Less than half rate UK firms’ mental health...

Why ‘hidden’ disabilities shouldn’t also mean hiding disability

Workplace return will boost mental health, say third...

Working-age smokers more likely to become ill and...

Lack of sleep affecting patient care, warn NHS...

Drug use, especially painkillers, has risen during pandemic

Burnout spiralling among customer-facing workers

Chronic conditions keeping people out of work in...

Two in five don’t trust their employer to...