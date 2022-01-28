Ford of Britain: Taking employees on an electrifying journey

UK employer rankings, it was the only car manufacturer in the top 50 employers, placing it as the best place to work in the automotive industry. To gain external recognition of a positive work culture was important to HR director Surinder Birdi. “The comments included things like we were a collaborative environment, that we were people-centred, that it was a great place to work,” he says.“This is not like getting feedback in an internal survey, this is from employees and ex-staff who don’t need to give that feedback, so it’s a real point of pride.”The car industry is undergoing a period of monumental change, accelerated by the disruption of the pandemic. Surinder Birdi, HR director for manufacturing and employee relations for Ford of Britain, spoke to Personnel Today about the challenges and opportunities this brings. Recognising diversity and inclusion sits at the heart of Ford of Britain's DNA. After all, it was its Dagenham plant in 1968 that hosted that landmark equal pay strike by female machinists, an event that would ultimately lead to the Equal Pay Act. That doesn’t mean the car manufacturer can rest on its laurels, however. It sits in a highly disrupted industry, slowly progressing from petrol powered to electric and hybrid cars, meaning it needs to attract and retain a new generation of eco-conscious employees. But in Glassdoor’s recently released