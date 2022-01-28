Reskilling could save up to £49k per employee

Reskilling: A business case for financial services organisations report. Despite this, only 14% of financial services CEOs have made significant progress in establishing an upskilling programme to tackle this issue, a recent PwC survey found. The report claims that over a four-year period, a company with 30,000 employees could potentially save between £75 million and £115 million by upskilling current employees into the roles they need filled, rather than seeking to recruit new talent. “Recruitment alone will not address the existing skills challenges across our industry. That is why the FSSC is today calling for firms to prioritise reskilling, so it becomes an essential component of an organisation’s workforce and planning strategy,” said Claire Tunley, CEO at the Financial Services Skills Commission (FSSC). “Our business case clearly demonstrates that reskilling can generate a real return on investment, boosting productivity and competitiveness, mitigating operational and reputational risk, and positively impacting the wider economy and society.”Organisations could save up to £49,100 per employee by reskilling staff rather than hiring or making a role redundant, a report has found. Reskilling an employee in financial services costs on average £31,800, while employers stand to lose £80,900 if they decide to make an employee redundant and rehire someone with skills that are more aligned to the organisation’s needs. Currently, around a fifth of the financial services workforce is at risk of displacement because they have skills that might soon be obsolete, according to the Financial Services Skills Commission’s