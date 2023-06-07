How employers can support staff with adenomyosis

What is adenomyosis and how can employers support staff with the condition that affects one in 10 women? Dr Robyn Cohen explains how employers can create a supportive culture.

Women’s health has rapidly risen up the corporate agenda in the last couple of years. However, the recent news that BBC presenter Naga Munchetty suffers from adenomyosis highlights that there’s still a long way to go to educate society and workplaces on women’s health issues.

Menstrual and gynaecological issues act as a barrier to women’s careers, causing economic losses for the UK as experienced women leave the workforce. In most cases, it affects women in their late 30s and 40s but many are only diagnosed with adenomyosis in their 40s and 50s which, according to the Office for National Statistics, is the fastest-growing economically active group.

However, many will never have even heard of adenomyosis. It can take years to diagnose and for women to receive the care they need for their symptoms, with their physical and mental health significantly impacted while seeking a diagnosis.

The symptoms can be debilitating and Naga Munchetty’s account reinforces why better education of women’s health issues is needed in the workplace. Fundamentally, this is about pursuing gender equality and ensuring no employee feels isolated or disadvantaged because of health issues.

What is adenomyosis?

Adenomyosis affects one in 10 women, making it as common as endometriosis, and is caused by tissues lining the uterus growing into its muscular wall, leading to severe pelvic pain and heavy menstrual bleeding.

Symptoms are many and varied, but some of the most common are prolonged or heavy periods, severe abdominal cramping and pain, nausea, chronic fatigue, lower back pain, migraines and anaemia. The debilitating symptoms can affect concentration and memory, and this can damage women’s confidence at work. As a result, it can have a profound impact on women’s careers, with intense physical pain affecting their ability to work.

The lack of knowledge within society is a concern, with many not receiving the right diagnosis or not feeling they can talk openly about how it is impacting them.

So, how can businesses tackle implement a strategy that will create change?

Supporting employees with adenomyosis

A good first step is encouraging supportive ‘human’ conversations and ensuring line managers are trained and informed to sensitively navigate the issue or signpost colleagues to where they can access support. Without education and guidance, the impact of symptoms can be overlooked by managers, leading to women losing their confidence and feeling like they simply cannot continue working.

It is important to remember that adenomyosis affects people in different ways and symptoms can fluctuate, so adjustments should be tailored to the individual and with a flexible approach.”

From a practical perspective, there are a few considerations employers can make to alleviate some of the challenges women with adenomyosis face.

Working arrangements should be flexible to ensure they accommodate women suffering from adenomyosis who may need more breaks during the day or may need to leave work early if symptoms become severe.

Employers should also facilitate a comfortable working environment wherever possible, including easy access to washrooms and toilet facilities with sanitary products, and access to private areas where they can rest and recover.

While change is afoot, more needs to be done to achieve gender equality. Menstrual and gynaecological issues remain taboo topics and are shrouded in stigma. By educating the workforce on adenomyosis, we can break the stigma around women’s health issues and help women get the diagnosis and treatment they need.

It’s imperative for businesses to understand how women’s health issues act as a barrier to work and educate leaders and implement supportive policies so women can continue to thrive. Ignoring the issue is not only detrimental to the health of women themselves, but to our economy too.