Designing an inclusive workplace for neurodiverse employees

by Ed Warner
Pics: Motionspot/Barclays
As organisations consider how workplaces will look in a post-pandemic world, it's possible to design spaces that support the needs of neurodiverse employees and make the working day more welcoming for everyone, says Ed Warner. Designing more inclusive buildings and workspaces can help to reduce exclusion and foster equity for all employees and visitors to an organisation. In the UK, there are more than 14 million disabled people, meaning that in equal opportunities workplaces, one fifth of the workforce could have additional access needs. However, just 8% of disabled people use a wheelchair, and with World Autism Acceptance Week coming up between 28 March and 3 April 2022, providing equal opportunities and access for all previously marginalised groups should be high on the agenda.

Beyond physical accessibility

We firmly believe that accessibility is so much more than ramps and wheelchair accessible toilets, as while these are an important start to making offices more accessible, other considerations are required to meet the needs of the 92% of disabled people who are not wheelchair users.

Neurodiversity

What about all the non-disabled people you may wonder? Inclusive design produces universally appealing environments, helps organisations to hire and retain the best demographically, experientially, and cognitively diverse talent, improves satisfaction at work and provides long term cost savings by avoiding the need for expensive and environmentally damaging retrofits and adaptations in the future. By engaging all of the stakeholders using the buildings in a co-design process, including disability groups and other underrepresented minorities, designers can push beyond minimum access standards to create truly in
Ed Warner

Ed Warner is founder and CEO of Motionspot, the accessible design specialist and a Government Access Ambassador for Product and Spaces.

