Designing an inclusive workplace for neurodiverse employees

As organisations consider how workplaces will look in a post-pandemic world, it's possible to design spaces that support the needs of neurodiverse employees and make the working day more welcoming for everyone, says Ed Warner. Designing more inclusive buildings and workspaces can help to reduce exclusion and foster equity for all employees and visitors to an organisation. In the UK, there are more than 14 million disabled people, meaning that in equal opportunities workplaces, one fifth of the workforce could have additional access needs. However, just 8% of disabled people use a wheelchair, and with World Autism Acceptance Week coming up between 28 March and 3 April 2022, providing equal opportunities and access for all previously marginalised groups should be high on the agenda.
Ed Warner is founder and CEO of Motionspot, the accessible design specialist and a Government Access Ambassador for Product and Spaces.