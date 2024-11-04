Breaking down barriers around musculoskeletal disorders and pain management

Education and awareness, interventions and, crucially, tackling stigma around musculoskeletal disorders are all key to improving employee health and productivity and reducing absenteeism, argues Marc Holl.

Musculoskeletal (MSK) disorders affect more than 20 million people in the UK. In 2023, for the first time, MSK disorders were included in the UK’s major conditions’ strategic framework, alongside critical health issues such as cancer, heart disease and mental health conditions.

The impact of MSK disorders on individuals extends beyond the physical. They significantly affect quality of life, independence, and often a person’s ability to work.

However, despite these challenges, Nuffield Health’s 2024 Healthier Nation Index – which earlier this year sampled 8,000 adults across the UK – revealed that 65% of individuals with joint pain went to work at least once in 2023, despite feeling physically unwell.

This data highlights a clear disconnect between employees suffering from MSK conditions and the workplace support they receive.

In the wake of last month’s Musculoskeletal Health Month annual awareness-raising event, it is essential employers explore how best to break the stigma surrounding MSK disorders and improve support for affected employees.

Understanding the mental health impact of MSKs

MSK disorders don’t just affect the body. While around one in 10 people in the UK suffer from MSK conditions, the emotional and mental toll is just as significant, and employers need to recognise this broader impact.

Employers who fail to understand or address MSK disorders risk creating an environment where employees feel unsupported, leading to increased absenteeism and decreased productivity.”

According to the Healthier Nation Index, nearly half of those suffering from chronic back pain or fibromyalgia reported a decline in their mental health over the past year, attributing this to the combined physical and mental strain of managing their condition.

One reason this disconnect exists between employees and employers is the difficulty in accommodating ‘invisible’ symptoms such as chronic pain.

Unlike visible injuries or illnesses, ongoing pain can be underestimated or overlooked, further contributing to feelings of isolation and worsening mental health for those affected.

Additionally, this can exacerbate the mental health challenges experienced by employees with MSK disorders. As acknowledged in a recent parliamentary debate that included the minister for disabled people, health and work, more needs to be done to address this stigma, especially where it intersects with mental health.

MSKs and occupational health solutions

The latest statistics on workplace absences show that in 2022/23 musculoskeletal disorders were among the leading causes of work-related ill health, with affected individuals taking an average of 13.9 days off – surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Given the high prevalence of MSK-related absences, employers must proactively offer solutions to support affected employees.

One effective approach is to provide occupational health assessments, which can be conducted on-site or privately, to better understand the challenges individuals face in the workplace.

Employers should also conduct professional assessments of workstations – both in-office and remote – offering ergonomic solutions to minimise discomfort and prevent further health issues.

Collaborating with specialised healthcare providers is another valuable option. At Nuffield Health, for example, we offer a six-month ‘joint pain programme’ that provides individuals with access to lifestyle advice, educational workshops, and exercise sessions.

This programme has supported more than 35,000 participants since its launch in 2018, helping them to manage chronic joint pain and improve their quality of life.

Additionally, employers should broaden their approach to employee benefits to include not only physical health support but also mental health services.

Offering access to cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or employee assistance programmes (EAPs) can provide invaluable support to employees struggling with the psychological effects of chronic pain and MSK conditions.

Taking meaningful action

Our Healthier Nation Index also revealed that two-thirds of employees suffering from MSK disorders feel their employers should do more to support mental health in the workplace.

To address the stigma surrounding MSK disorders, employers must take a holistic approach that combines increased awareness, improved workplace accommodations and integrated mental health support.”

More than half also stated that more should be done to help them manage their physical pain while staying well at work.

By fostering an environment that supports both the physical and mental wellbeing of employees with MSK conditions, employers can reduce misconceptions and minimise the negative impact on their workforce.

Education and awareness must start at the top. By upskilling leaders and managers on MSK disorders, businesses can ensure that those in positions of authority understand the impact these conditions have on the workforce.

This enables leaders to work with affected employees to improve their quality of work life, encouraging open dialogue, training staff and making reasonable adjustments to accommodate those with chronic conditions.

Preventative measures are equally important. Employers can implement ergonomic solutions, promote regular movement, and encourage exercise in office settings to help prevent the onset of MSK disorders.

Providing resources such as adjustable desks, ergonomic chairs and regular break reminders can go a long way in supporting employee wellbeing.

Ultimately, these actions contribute to improved employee health, increased productivity and reduced absenteeism – creating a healthier, more supportive workplace for all.