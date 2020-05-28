British Standards Institution invites feedback from employers on safe working guidance

Shutterstock

Standards body The British Standards Institution (BSI) has published safe working guidelines to help organisations reopen or implement safer working practices if their workplaces have continued to operate through the lockdown.

The guidance, which is sector-neutral and complements existing government Covid-19 Secure guidance, encourages organisations to use the “plan, do, check, act” approach and is designed to enable continual improvement of workplaces as their operations gradually return.

Employers have been invited to comment on version one of the guidance, which BSI said it would revise as frequently as necessary to reflect evolving government advice and emergence of best practice.

It has also been working with an advisory group to create the guidance. Organisations in the group include the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, Alliance Manchester Business School, Key Facilities Management and the Construction Products Association.

Scott Steedman, director of standards at BSI, said: “Since the UK government announced gradual easing of the lockdown, business leaders across the country have been taking steps to ensure that their working environment is safe. Now it is imperative that they come together to achieve their shared goal.

“Our role as the national standards body is to bring people together so they can share their expertise and knowledge and agree what good practice looks like. Together we can help to make the working environment safe for all.”

Organisations have until 12 June to comment on the first version of BSI’s guidance. The page for submitting comments can be found here.