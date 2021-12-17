Former McDonald’s chief to return $105m gained in exit payment

McDonald’s settled its lawsuit with Easterbrook after it emerged that the British businessman had further hidden relationships with employees than the one for which he had originally lost his job. The British businessman, 54, initially received the $105m in a severance package in 2019. He had been fired in November that year, after admitting to having had a consensual relationship with one employee. At the time, McDonald's said Easterbrook had “violated company policy” and shown “poor judgement”. Further investigation then uncovered two more hidden relationships and McDonald's said that, had it been aware of this, it would not have approved his multi-million dollar pay-off. In August 2020 the company launched legal action to recover benefits and severance pay from Easterbrook after accusing him of covering up these further sexual relationships with former colleagues.Easterbrook apologised for failing to uphold the firm's values and fulfil his responsibilities. “This settlement holds Steve Easterbrook accountable for his clear misconduct, including the way in which he exploited his position as CEO,” McDonald's chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr said on Thursday. “Today's resolution avoids a protracted court process and moves us beyond a chapter that belongs in our past.” In July 2019, an anonymous tip-off led investigators to find that Easterbrook had sent sexuallyFormer McDonald’s chief executive Steve Easterbrook is to return equity awards and $105m received as part of a severance package in 2019.