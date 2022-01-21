Care homes: removing self-isolation laws is ‘dangerous’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister told the Commons that the regulations requiring individuals to self-isolate for at least five days if they test positive for coronavirus will expire on 24 March. Instead, the government will issue advice and guidance around self-isolation. England will return to Plan A measures next week with health secretary Sajid Javid stating: “we must learn to live with Covid, in the same way we have to live with flu”. However, care home operators feared that lifting all legal mechanisms to reduce the spread of Covid-19 would place residents and staff in jeopardy. Pete Calveley, chief executive of Barchester Healthcare – which was one of the first care home operators to voluntarily mandate that all staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19 – told the Guardian: “I don’t care what the government says, we are going to make sure we do a risk assessment on every individual. [Lifting self-isolation] is probably fine for the general public but not for care homes.“We will test people on day five and six and if they are negative they can return to work. If not, they can’t.” Mike Padgham, chair of the Independ