Health workers and teachers have highest vaccination rates

Jo Faragher Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

The ONS found that in the 40- to 64-year-old age group, the proportion of people who had received all three vaccinations varied widely, with 83% of health professionals in this group tripled-jabbed, compared with 58% of people in elementary trades or 62.3% in skilled construction and building. The latter occupations also had the highest proportion of people that had not received any vaccination, at 15% and 12.9% respectively. Across the whole of health and social care, 73.9% of professionals had received three vaccinations but occupations within this showed varying rates of vaccination. Health associate professionals, which covers acupuncturists, homeopaths and reflexologists, were less likely to have received the vaccine, for example.Almost a fifth (19%) of people classified in this profession were unjabbed. Paramedics were one of the occupations within healthcare with the highest rate of vaccination, at 85.9%. Frontline NHS healthcare workers must receive their first dose of the vaccine by 3 February or they could face dismissal proceedings, while social care workers have needed to show proof of having both vaccines since 11 November 2021.