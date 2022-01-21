NHSVaccinationsCoronavirusEducationLatest News

Health workers and teachers have highest vaccination rates

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Vaccination rates in the 40-64 age group varied by occupation, according to the ONS
Shutterstock
Vaccination rates in the 40-64 age group varied by occupation, according to the ONS
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Health staff and teachers are among the workers most likely to have received three vaccinations against coronavirus, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics. The ONS found that in the 40- to 64-year-old age group, the proportion of people who had received all three vaccinations varied widely, with 83% of health professionals in this group tripled-jabbed, compared with 58% of people in elementary trades or 62.3% in skilled construction and building. The latter occupations also had the highest proportion of people that had not received any vaccination, at 15% and 12.9% respectively. Across the whole of health and social care, 73.9% of professionals had received three vaccinations but occupations within this showed varying rates of vaccination. Health associate professionals, which covers acupuncturists, homeopaths and reflexologists, were less likely to have received the vaccine, for example.

Vaccinations

Mandatory workforce vaccination: Choosing the right approach for your organisation How to prepare for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in health and social care
Almost a fifth (19%) of people classified in this profession were unjabbed. Paramedics were one of the occupations within healthcare with the highest rate of vaccination, at 85.9%. Frontline NHS healthcare workers must receive their first dose of the vaccine by 3 February or they could face dismissal proceedings, while social care workers have needed to show proof of having both vaccines since 11 November 2021.
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Can you reduce contractual sick pay for unvaccinated...

Care home worker who refused Covid vaccine loses...

Nurses and midwives warn of ‘catastrophic impact’ of...

US Supreme Court votes against vaccine mandate

Cutting sick pay for unvaccinated staff ‘could be...

Hospitals face unvaccinated staff crisis

Next joins Ikea and Wessex Water in reducing...

Union urges government to reverse fit note relaxation

Employers cutting sick pay for unvaccinated who need...

Campaign to encourage Covid vaccine take-up among pregnant...