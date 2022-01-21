Health workers and teachers have highest vaccination rates

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Health staff and teachers are among the workers most likely to have received three vaccinations against coronavirus, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics. The ONS found that in the 40- to 64-year-old age group, the proportion of people who had received all three vaccinations varied widely, with 83% of health professionals in this group tripled-jabbed, compared with 58% of people in elementary trades or 62.3% in skilled construction and building. The latter occupations also had the highest proportion of people that had not received any vaccination, at 15% and 12.9% respectively. Across the whole of health and social care, 73.9% of professionals had received three vaccinations but occupations within this showed varying rates of vaccination. Health associate professionals, which covers acupuncturists, homeopaths and reflexologists, were less likely to have received the vaccine, for example.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.