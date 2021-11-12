NHSVaccinationsCoronavirusLatest NewsAge

Care home sector fears permanent loss of staff

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Care homes are losing workers as many staff, some of whom do not yet wish to be vaccinated against Covid-19, are leaving their jobs for roles in other healthcare settings. Mandatory vaccinations will not apply to NHS staff until 1 April 2022, whereas care home staff needed to be double jabbed by 11 November 2021 or lose their jobs. Director of Sheffield Care Association, Nicola Richards, who is also managing director of two care homes and a home care agency, told BBC Radio 4 Women’s Hour on 12 November that the previous day she had had to dismiss two valued members of staff because of the vaccination ruling. She said: “There were tears from staff and residents. It was heartbreaking. One [of the care workers] had experienced a really bad reaction to the first jab and just couldn't bring herself to go through with the next one.” The other employee, said Richards, had worked for the home for eight years without missing a shift. She had suffered from anxiety throughout the pandemic and now felt very angry about being discriminated against by the vaccination ruling. “She just wanted more time [to take the vaccine],” Richards said. She pointed out that care home residents often spent time in hospital where, until 1 April, they will be looked after by people who have not necessarily been double jabbed. This situation was discriminatory, she said.

Vaccination policies

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

