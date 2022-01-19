Government ends working from home guidance

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Government guidance for people in England to work from home where possible has come to an end, as have other ‘Plan-B’ measures such as mask wearing. Speaking in the House of Commons following repeated calls for him to resign, the Prime Minister said that Cabinet had decided that because of the success of the Covid-19 booster campaign, England can return to Plan A. “From now on, the government is no longer asking people to work from home,” said Boris Johnson. “People should now speak to their employers about arrangements for returning to the office, and having looked at the data carefully the Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse, the government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere.” Plan-B regulations, which include work from home guidance, mask wearing and Covid certification to enter venues such as nightclubs, officially expire from Thursday 27 January. Yesterday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that work from home guidance in Scotland would remain until the end of the month. She told Holyrood: “We will continue to ask people to work from home whenever possible at this stage and for employers to facilitate this.”
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.