Government ends working from home guidance

Speaking in the House of Commons following repeated calls for him to resign, the Prime Minister said that Cabinet had decided that because of the success of the Covid-19 booster campaign, England can return to Plan A. “From now on, the government is no longer asking people to work from home,” said Boris Johnson. “People should now speak to their employers about arrangements for returning to the office, and having looked at the data carefully the Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse, the government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere.” Plan-B regulations, which include work from home guidance, mask wearing and Covid certification to enter venues such as nightclubs, officially expire from Thursday 27 January. Yesterday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that work from home guidance in Scotland would remain until the end of the month. She told Holyrood: “We will continue to ask people to work from home whenever possible at this stage and for employers to facilitate this.”But she added that the Scottish government “will engage with business now about a return to a more hybrid approach from the start of February”. In Wales, from 28 January, working from home will remain “important” but will no longer be a legal requirement, while in Northern Ireland the Stormont executive is facing calls to amend its work from home guidance to help businesses to recover. Responding to Johnson’s Covid-19 announcement, Simon Blake, chief executive of Mental Health First Aid England, warned employers against a one-size-fits-all approach to returning to offices.