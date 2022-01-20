Care home worker who refused Covid vaccine loses wrongful dismissal case

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Cheeryn Allette told management at Scarsdale Grange nursing home, Sheffield, that she did not trust the vaccine, and was concerned it was unsafe. She told managers that she thought the government was “lying about its safety”. Scarsdale, the tribunal heard, was hit with an outbreak of Covid-19 in the days before the vaccines were due to be administered in late 2020. This resulted in 33 staff and 22 residents contracting the illness in the course of 10 days. Around half the respondent’s staff were required to self-isolate and there were a number of deaths among the residents. The claimant was one of the staff who contracted the illness and was required to self-isolate, so was absent from the Home during the height of the outbreak. The planned vaccinations on 22 December 2020 were cancelled by reason of the outbreak. Staff had previously been offered flu vaccinations but this was not compulsory. On 12 January 2021, Ms Allette learned from director Greg McDonagh that there was a risk of disciplinary action if she refused to be vaccinated. The vaccine was due to be administered to staff the next day so, as the tribunal noted, the claimant had less than 24 hours to consider her position. Ms Allette told the tribunal: “At the time, it seemed to me that the vaccine had been rushed through testing and I did not see how it was possible to guarantee its safety. I had done some research and had heard stories about it being unsafe. I am also a practising Rastafarian. It is against my Rastafarian beliefs to take any form of nonnatural medication. In addition, I had already contracted Covid resulting in me having to self-isolate when I missed some shifts at the home. I therefore believed that I was likely to already have immunity.” Mr McDonagh was unable to persuade Ms Allette to take the vaccine despite a lengthy conversation, and a disciplinary meeting was held on 28 January 2021 over Zoom with Ms Allette assisted by a trade union rep.