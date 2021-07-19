HR transformationLatest NewsLeadershipLeadership trainingLearning & development

EY acquires Lane4 leadership development business

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher
Lubo Ivanko / Alamy Stock Photo
‘Big four’ consulting firm EY has acquired leadership development specialist Lane4, it has been announced. EY said the acquisition would help to grow its People Advisory Services business and increase its reputation in the market for leadership and culture change work. Lane4’s 130 employees, who currently support 100 clients, will join the EY People Advisory Services teams. They will be known as EY Lane4. Lane4 was founded by Olympic swimmer Adrian Moorhouse, who said his teams were “looking forward to becoming part of the EY organisation”. He added: “Our purpose has always been to improve working lives. The powerful combination of EY and Lane4 teams means that we can reach even more leaders and more people as we help clients to reimagine their working worlds and improve the performance of their teams and businesses. Together we will unleash the power of our combined teams.” Tricia Nelson, managing partner for People Advisory Services, UK & Ireland at EY said the acquisition represented a “significant investment”. “It demonstrates the EY ambition, commitment, and dedication to exceeding EY clients’ expectations across the UK and the world,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming Lane4’s teams to the EY organisation and serving their clients at what is an exciting period of ambitious growth and development for EY People Advisory Services.” She added that the combination of EY and Lane4 would be a “powerful force in developing leaders of the future”. Broadcasting the change in ownership to clients, EY Lane4’s website says that “understanding the psychology of learning and knowledge retention is at the heart of our approach”. “Our people also bring a wealth of experience from performing at the highest level such as in Olympic sport, the military, the arts and business. This unique combination allows us to walk alongside leaders, acting as trusted advisors to challenge and support them throughout their transformation journeys.” Last year,
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

