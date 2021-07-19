EY acquires Lane4 leadership development business

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.‘Big four’ consulting firm EY has acquired leadership development specialist Lane4, it has been announced. EY said the acquisition would help to grow its People Advisory Services business and increase its reputation in the market for leadership and culture change work. Lane4’s 130 employees, who currently support 100 clients, will join the EY People Advisory Services teams. They will be known as EY Lane4.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.