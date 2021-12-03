Covid-19: Occupation confirmed among main risk factors

government-commissioned research published by the Equality Hub and Race Disparity Unit, the main factors affecting a person's likelihood of becoming infected with, and dying from, Covid-19 include occupation, particularly working in frontline roles including those in the NHS; living with children in multigenerational households; living in densely populated urban areas with poor air quality; and higher levels of social deprivation. “These factors, or a combination of them, are likely to explain the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on certain ethnic groups, such as Pakistani and Bangladeshi ethnic groups. Once infected with Covid-19, factors such as older age, male sex and having a disability or pre-existing health condition continue to be risk factors for mortality,” the report said.Occupation is one of the main factors of Covid-19 infection, and is one of the reasons why people from ethnic minority groups face a higher risk of infection and death, research has suggested. Although it has been widely accepted that people with ethnic minority backgrounds are more likely to become infected and die from Covid-19, until now the risk factors affecting ethnic minorities have been unclear. According to