Covid-19: Occupation confirmed among main risk factors

Although it has been widely accepted that people with ethnic minority backgrounds are more likely to become infected and die from Covid-19, until now the risk factors affecting ethnic minorities have been unclear. According to government-commissioned research published by the Equality Hub and Race Disparity Unit, the main factors affecting a person's likelihood of becoming infected with, and dying from, Covid-19 include occupation, particularly working in frontline roles including those in the NHS; living with children in multigenerational households; living in densely populated urban areas with poor air quality; and higher levels of social deprivation. “These factors, or a combination of them, are likely to explain the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on certain ethnic groups, such as Pakistani and Bangladeshi ethnic groups. Once infected with Covid-19, factors such as older age, male sex and having a disability or pre-existing health condition continue to be risk factors for mortality,” the report said.While ethnicity itself was not thought to be a risk factor, recent research by Oxford University identified a gene responsible for doubling the risk of respiratory failure from Covid-19, which is carr