Omicron: Employers react to concerns over new variant

Employers are rethinking working arrangements and plans for Christmas parties in light of a new Covid variant having emerged in the past few days. The Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa, is reported to be more contagious than its predecessors. So far three cases of Omicron have been detected in England and six in Scotland. From Tuesday (30 November), the government will introduce mandatory face mask wearing on public transport and in shops, and pupils in Year 7 and above will be required to wear face coverings in communal areas. Mandatory mask wearing in shops and on transport remains in place in Scotland and Wales. Ten countries in southern Africa have now been placed on the 'red' travel list, including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia, meaning people who arrive into the UK from those countries will have to pay to self-isolate in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. Fully vaccinated passengers from other countries will have to take a PCR test by the end of their second day after arrival and must self-isolate until they get a negative test.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.