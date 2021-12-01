Severe Covid-19 ‘substantially’ increases risk of death within a year

Frontiers in Medicine has argued that a serious Covid-19 infection where a patient has been hospitalised carries with it “a substantially increased” risk of death in the following year. The risk of dying among adults aged under 65 who had been hospitalised from the virus was 233% higher than those who had not been infected with Covid-19, it argued. The researchers tracked the electronic health records of 13,638 patients who underwent a PCR test for Covid-19 within the University of Florida’s health system.People who have survived a severe bout of Covid-19 are more than twice as likely to die over the following 12 months than those who only experienced mild illness from the virus or have not been exposed to it at all, research has suggested. The US study published in the journal