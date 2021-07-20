CPD activities: improving how you integrate evidence into practice guidelines

PG tips – integrating evidence into practice guidelines’, by Jo Rhodes and Professor Anne Harriss. This, the second article in a two-part series, analysed effective scrutiny of practice guidelines, and assessed the perils of media and online misinformation, especially in the current climate of Covid-19 and Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, spin and manipulation. Rhodes and Professor Harriss emphasised how media evidence manipulation causes public confusion, leading to reputational and financial damage to the UK. Expensive resources including national campaigns are then needed to re-educate service users, causing a drain on public finances. Individuals may choose non-regulated forums for information which may ultimately result in human cost and suffering. To that end, enhancement of the knowledge of evidence-based practice (EBP) by OH professionals of EBP is essential to ensure the highest quality of professional practice. These activities and resources will, therefore, help you to understand more deeply about evidence-based practice.These extra CPD activities and resources are designed to be read alongside our article ‘