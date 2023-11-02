AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsOccupational Health

CPD activities: Mental health in the construction sector

by Anne Harriss
These activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harriss, are designed to complement our Mental health in the construction sector CPD article. Some resources focus on mental health generally, while others are specific to the construction sector.

Activity 1

Read the following academic journal articles which explore the relationship between work and stress.

  • Baxter P, Aw, Tar-Ching, Aw and Cockcroft. A (2010) Introduction to Work and Stress, Hunter’s Diseases of Occupations, Tenth Edition pp.803
  • Glozier N, Henderson, M, Greenberg, N and Overland, Simon (2010) Work and Psychiatric Disorder: An evidence-based approach, Hunter’s Diseases of Occupations, Tenth Edition pp.833-849
  • Abbe, O O, Harvey, C M, Ikuma, L H and Aghazadeh, F (2011). ‘Modelling the relationship between occupational stressors, psychosocial/physical symptoms and injuries in the construction industry’, International journal of industrial ergonomics, 41(2), pp. 106-117
  • Leung, M-y, Chan, I Y S and Cooper, C (2015). Stress Management in the Construction Industry. Hoboken: Hoboken: John Wiley & Sons, Incorporated

Activity 2

Read Mental Health at Work’s guidance, which includes numerous mental health resources for use in the construction sector. Some are also applicable to other industries.

Activity 3

Consider what Mates in Mind can offer your organisation. Mates in Mind aims to enable construction sector employers to transform the mental health culture of their workplaces. It has developed tailored programmes aiming to support organisations to initiate conversations about mental health.

Activity 4

Read the Chartered Institute of Building’s Understanding mental health in the built environment report and the Construction Industry Training Board’s Mental health and wellbeing research which will give you a broader understanding of mental health within the construction industry.

 

 

Anne Harriss

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

