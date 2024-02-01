CPD activities: Tackling stress in construction

Our CPD article on tackling stress in construction outlines some of the ways employers and occupational health professionals can address stigma and offer support to workers in this male-dominated industry who are struggling with their mental health. The following activities allow you to explore this further.

Activity 1

Refer to the following resources:

CIPD’s Supporting mental health at work: guide for people managers

Thriving at work: The Stevenson/Farmer review of mental health and employers

HSE’s stress management standards

Activity 2

Identify whether the principles in the HSE stress management standards have been applied in your organisation.

Reflect on the approaches currently in place, noting whether there is congruence with these standards. If there are any shortfalls, consider strategies that the organisation could develop. Once areas for development have been identified reflect on how this could be raised with those that could influence change.

Activity 3

Think about what could be included in a 15-minute ‘toolbox’ presentation for construction workers on promoting their mental wellbeing.

Activity 4

Suicide is the leading cause of death among men under 50. Compile a list of contact details for organisations that offer assistance to both health professionals and people who may be considering ending their life. Find out more about these services and the support they provide.

Samaritans, Mind and the NHS are good starting points.

Activity 5

Watch and reflect on the following TED talks, which relate to mental health including how to start a conversation about suicide.

Sangu Delle: There is no shame in taking care of your mental health

Richard Wilkinson: The link between inequality and anxiety

Jeremy Forbes; How to start a conversation about suicide

Kevin Briggs: The bridge between suicide and life

Sophie Andrews : The best way to help is often just to listen