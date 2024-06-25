CPD activities: Taking an occupational history

Recording workers’ occupational history can be important for identifying whether a health condition is work-related. These CPD activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harriss, aim to help develop your knowledge in this area and follow a webinar on the same topic.

Activity 1

Read the chapter by Aw (2010) in Hunter’s Diseases of Occupations, which covers the importance of taking a good occupational history, and watch this video from the University of Manchester which incorporates a case study.

Activity 2

Several processes expose workers to significant hazards which, if not well controlled, can have serious long-term health consequences. The links below highlight some work-related health conditions relating to exposure to some of these hazards:

Silica: Exposure can result from a range of processes from quarrying and paving to those involving the cutting, grinding or polishing of natural and engineered stone countertops. Videos one and two explore this further.

Asbestos: Although asbestos-containing materials are no longer used in the UK, workers involved in property maintenance or demolition are still exposed to it. Watch videos one and two which offer further insight.

Noise: The potential for workplace exposure to noise is widespread. The HSE gives some useful background.

Occupational skin disease: Exposure in the workplace to a range of chemicals, including water through “wet work”, can result in occupational skin disorders. This video provides further detail.

Chemical exposure: Some respiratory conditions result from chemical exposure in the workplace or leisure activities. This video explores exposure to such chemicals.

Activity 3

Employers have a duty of care to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of their employees under section 2 of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and associated legislation. Refresh your knowledge of some of the health and safety legislation which require employers to undertake risk assessments and offer health surveillance to reduce hazard exposure in the workplace.

Activity 5

During the Covid-19 pandemic we realised that many occupational health assessments could be undertaken remotely. We also honed our ability to recognise voice cues. D’Arcy Jones & Harriss (2016) highlight that it is imperative to the success of a telephone consultation that a rapport is established quite quickly and that timeframes and desired outcomes are established at the outset of the consultation. Consider how you facilitate remote consultations.

Activity 6

Recording an occupational history may form part of a functional assessment to determine whether an employee or prospective employee is fit to undertake their work tasks without risking the health and safety of themselves or others. Read this article which explores health assessment and case management:

Anderson-Cole L., Everton S., Mogford S., Romano-Woodward D. and Thornbory G. (2017) Health assessment, case management and rehabilitation In Contemporary Occupational Health Nursing: A Guide for Practitioners. Taylor & Francis Group.

