New government must introduce maximum working temperature

The TUC is warning that the next UK government must bring in maximum working temperatures as forecasters predict that parts of the UK could hit 30°C this week.

The trades union body said that working in hot weather can lead to dehydration, rashes, fainting, and – in extreme cases – loss of consciousness. It added that outdoor workers are three times more likely to develop skin cancer.

The UK Health Security Agency has placed all but one region of England (the North East) under a yellow alert until 5pm on Thursday 27 June, meaning temperatures could pose a risk to those who are particularly vulnerable.

There is currently no law on maximum working temperatures. However, during working hours the temperature in all indoor workplaces must be “reasonable”.

Employers do, however, have a duty to keep the temperature comfortable and provide clean and fresh air.

The Health and Safety Executive has said that environmental factors such as humidity and sources of heat, combine with personal factors, such as clothing and how physically demanding the work is, to influence “thermal comfort”.

The HSE has previously stated that an acceptable thermal comfort for most people lies roughly between 13°C and 30°C but has since adopted advice that encourages employers to carry out risk assessments, which begin by assessing the proportion of employees complaining about the temperature.

The TUC is calling for a change in the law so that employers must attempt to reduce temperatures if they get above 24°C and workers feel uncomfortable. It wants ministers to introduce an absolute maximum indoor working temperature of 30°C or 27°C for strenuous jobs, to indicate when work must stop.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Working in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous – so spare a thought for those in overheated shops, baking offices or toiling outdoors in direct sun.

“Indoor workplaces need to be kept cool, with relaxed dress codes and flexible working to make use of the coolest hours of the day. And employers must make sure outdoor workers are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing.

“Our buildings, infrastructure and laws were made for a different climate in a different century. Extreme heat is becoming the norm and we’re struggling to cope. We need to adapt – and that means improving the law, investing in resilience and delivering climate action.”

The union body says employers can help their workers by:

Relaxing workplace dress codes

Keeping staff comfortable, allowing frequent breaks and providing cold drinks

Allowing flexible working to avoid the hottest times of the day

Keeping workplaces cool by using air conditioning and fans, and moving staff away from windows or other sources of heat

Climate-proofing workplaces by installing ventilation, air-cooling and energy efficiency measures

Talking and listening to staff.

For staff working outside, the TUC recommends employers provide sunscreen as a form of personal protective equipment, and to schedule work for early morning and late afternoon to avoid the highest UV radiation and temperature levels.

The TUC said Labour’s New Deal for Working People will make work safer by referencing extreme temperatures and preventative action, moving the UK closer to standard practice in countries like Spain and Germany which have maximum working temperatures enshrined in workers’ rights.

Nowak added: “The New Deal would keep workers safer by modernising the guidance around excessive working temperature – and finally bringing it into the 21st century.”

Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, said: “During periods of hot weather, health and safety needs to be a number one priority. Employers should be particularly mindful of those with a disability or health condition, or those in safety-critical roles like drivers and construction, as the heat can affect people’s concentration and cause fatigue.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs