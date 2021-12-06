Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Staff at Tesco distribution centres across England and Northern Ireland are set to strike after being offered a below-inflation pay rise. The Unite union said that workers across the supermarket's depots in Antrim, Belfast, Didcot and Doncaster will strike for several days in December and January after they were offered a 4% pay increase – below the October retail prices index (RPI) rate of 6.0% and the consumer prices index (CPI) rate of 4.2%. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have gone above and beyond the call of duty to keep Tesco’s shelves filled throughout the pandemic. At the very least the UK’s largest and wealthiest retailer should be making our members a decent pay offer. “Unite always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and it will be giving its full and total support to our members at Tesco until this dispute is resolved.” A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our distribution colleagues have worked tirelessly through the pandemic in order to keep products moving for customers. The pay offer we have made is a fair recognition of this, and is one of the highest awards made within our distribution business in the last 25 years, building on our highly competitive pay and rewards package.
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.