RetailLatest NewsEmployee relationsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber max.ku / Shutterstock.com
max.ku / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Staff at Tesco distribution centres across England and Northern Ireland are set to strike after being offered a below-inflation pay rise. The Unite union said that workers across the supermarket's depots in Antrim, Belfast, Didcot and Doncaster will strike for several days in December and January after they were offered a 4% pay increase – below the October retail prices index (RPI) rate of 6.0% and the consumer prices index (CPI) rate of 4.2%. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have gone above and beyond the call of duty to keep Tesco’s shelves filled throughout the pandemic. At the very least the UK’s largest and wealthiest retailer should be making our members a decent pay offer. “Unite always prioritises the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and it will be giving its full and total support to our members at Tesco until this dispute is resolved.” A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our distribution colleagues have worked tirelessly through the pandemic in order to keep products moving for customers. The pay offer we have made is a fair recognition of this, and is one of the highest awards made within our distribution business in the last 25 years, building on our highly competitive pay and rewards package. “We welcome the decision by our colleagues at the sites who have voted against industrial action. We are disappointed that some have voted to proceed, and we have contingency plans in place to help mitigate any impacts. We have worked hard to deliver Christmas for our customers and are confident we will be able to fulfil our plans.” Staff at Didcot and Doncaster wil
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Strikes off at Clarks as agreement reached with...

‘Our best offer is on the table’ say...

Amazon workers protest over pay and conditions

GPs threaten industrial action over face-to-face appointments

Flying high: Lawrence Hughes talks to Oven-Ready HR

University staff stage three-day strike over pensions, pay...

Personnel Today Awards 2021 winners: ‘Radical’ partnership scoops...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Employee Experience Award resides...

‘Fire and rehire’: explore alternative options first says...

Kostal v Dunkley: How bypassing collective bargaining can...