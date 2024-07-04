CPD activities: Embracing wellbeing in your OH strategy

These CPD activities for occupational health professions expand upon the ideas discussed in Angela Steel’s interview with Sarah Van Zoelen, occupational health and wellbeing manager at Loughborough University.

Activity 1

There is a business case for investing in occupational health services, and Sarah Van Zoelen articulated this well as evidenced by achieving the vice chancellor’s award for her work in developing a wellbeing framework for Loughborough University. She created an evidence-based framework, developed training and engaged many people to support her proposition.

The SOM resource, Occupational Health: The Value Proposition, gives an overview of the value of the specialism, which is useful when developing occupational health provision.

Activity 2

Van Zoelen highlights her passion for lifestyle medicine. Familiarise yourself with the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine’s overview of the contribution of lifestyle medicine to people’s health.

Activity 3

Read through Black et al’s article in the American Journal of Health Promotion, which considers the importance of wellbeing at work.

Activity 4

The No Health Without Mental Health: a cross-government outcomes strategy is important reading for health professionals, particularly those practising in occupational health setting. It proposes six objectives to improve mental health and wellbeing outcomes for people with mental ill-health. Read through the strategy and consider how it can be applied to workplace health:

Activity 5

OH and HR functions are pivotal in promoting the workforce wellbeing, particularly in relation mental wellbeing. Read through this SOM resource which presents the evidence surrounding this.

Activity 6

Having read the interview with Sarah Van Zoelen and completed the above activities, identify a health, safety or wellbeing initiative you believe would add value to your OH service.

Plan an evidence-informed presentation that could be given to your line manager, highlighting the business case for your initiative.

Activity 7

The CIPD believes that promoting employee wellbeing is good for both employees and the organisation they work for. It says good health and wellbeing can be core enablers of employee engagement, which enhances organisational performance.

Read the CIPD’s wellbeing factsheet and think about how it can be applied in your practice.

Activity 8

Van Zoelen is passionate about lifestyle medicine and integrates this within her practise as an OH nurse. Develop your own knowledge of lifestyle medicine by watching the below TED talks and listening to BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing series of podcasts produced by Dr Michael Mosely, a medical doctor and award-winning health journalist.

How to Successfully Support Mental Wellness at Work – Matthew Ratz

Fostering Mental Health in the Workplace – Jessie Redlo

The cost of work-stress and how to reduce it – Rob Cooke

Food special with Prof Tim Spector

Weight loss special with Prof Giles Yeo of Cambridge University