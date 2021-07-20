Covid-secure: 14 things employees want in their workplace

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.As ‘freedom day’ passes and Boris Johnson concedes that, amid rising infections, the return to workplace should be gradual, research among office workers reveals what employers should be considering to ensure their workplace is ‘Covid-secure’. More than half (52%) of British people currently working from home say they are ready to return to the office, with the typical office worker wanting to go into the office between two and three days per week, according to a survey for facilities management firm Mitie.