Covid-secure: 14 things employees want in their workplace

As ‘freedom day’ passes and Boris Johnson concedes that, amid rising infections, the return to workplace should be gradual, research among office workers reveals what employers should be considering to ensure their workplace is ‘Covid-secure’. More than half (52%) of British people currently working from home say they are ready to return to the office, with the typical office worker wanting to go into the office between two and three days per week, according to a survey for facilities management firm Mitie. Two fifths of office workers (43%) admit to now suffering from ‘working from home fatigue’ and are ready to get back to the office. One third (35%) believe their career has been negatively affected by working from home, but this figure is higher (47%) amongst those aged 18 to 34. But while Mitie’s study, undertaken by OnePoll in July 2021, shows that workers are keen to get back in the office, there remains some hesitance. More than a third (35%) are concerned their offices are not Covid-secure and 60% think their employer needs to improve the office environment to prevent staff becoming ill in the future. Jasmine Hudson, group HR director at Mitie, said: “This research shows that clean and safe workplaces are no longer a nice to have – perhaps more than ever, employees value their offices as a place to network, collaborate and support their career development. Businesses that invest in their spaces will not only have happier staff that want to return to the office, but they will also attract the best new talent to come and join their company too. “It’s important that businesses listen to th
