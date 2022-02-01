Mandatory jab U-turn confirmed as ministers launch consultation

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Health secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons yesterday that the risk of admission to A&E for the Omicron variant is approximately half of that for Delta. He said it was right and responsible to “revisit the balance of risks and opportunities that guided our original decision last year”. The government had set a deadline of 1 April 2022 for frontline NHS staff to have been vaccinated twice meaning unjabbed workers would need to receive their first jab by Thursday 3 February. But amid pressure from health leaders and unions, as well as a staffing shortfall of more than 100,000 roles, ministers confirmed subject to consultation the government will revoke the regulation in health and all social care settings. It’s estimated that around 77,000 NHS staff are not vaccinated. The Royal College of Midwives said the policy could have a “catastrophic impact” on maternity services and both the Royal College of GPs and Royal College of Nursing called for the requirement to be delayed. NHS workers who oppose the policy have staged protests in major cities. “While vaccination remains our very best line of defence against Covid-19, I believe it is no longer proportionate to require vaccination as a condition of deployment through statute,” said Javid.“I have always been clear that our rules must remain proportionate and balanced – and of course, should we see a