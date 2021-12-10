Sexual harassmentEquality & diversityHR practiceMental healthBullying and harassment

Domestic abuse is everyone’s business – which is why workplaces should do more

by Lisa Davis
by Lisa Davis Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Media coverage has pointed to increased numbers of domestic abuse incidents during the past 18 months of the pandemic. But has this translated into increased action in support of those affected, asks Lisa Davis? Earlier this year, Changing Relations collaborated with Dr Stephen Burrell, deputy director of Durham University’s Centre for Research into Violence and Abuse, on a piece of research exploring how businesses in the north east of England were addressing gender equality issues and whether this had been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. While the vast majority of respondents felt that their organisations had a workplace culture that encouraged gender equality, when it came to domestic abuse, the responses were troubling: 45% of respondents were unsure whether their business did a good job of addressing domestic abuse, with 19% disagreeing – or even strongly disagreeing – that their company did a good job. Furthermore, although we know that the pandemic intensified victims’ experiences of domestic abuse, a further 41% of survey respondents were unsure whether their organisation had taken more steps to address domestic abuse since the pandemic, with 33% disagreeing and 9% strongly disagreeing. One respondent said domestic abuse had “never been discussed, mentioned, nor is it in a policy” nor “in any company awareness campaign.”

Domestic abuse and HR

Business minister: HR has vital role in tackling domestic abuse Why we offer domestic abuse victims 10 days’ paid leave How should HR handle a case of domestic abuse?
Lisa Davis

Lisa Davis, managing director of Changing Relations, a community interest company which uses the arts to transform the way people think about gender stereotypes and relationship behaviours

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Union loses legal challenge over PM’s decision in...

MoD sets out plan to overhaul male-dominated armed...

What HR can learn from EY’s response to...

Soldiers and officers to be trained in sexual...

EY partner fined after sexually harassing employee on...

US McDonald’s workers protest against handling of harassment...

Only a third of ethnic minorities think recruiters...

Baroness Casey to lead review of Met Police...

Health workers facing abuse over treatment delays

NHS Highland faces £3m in bullying settlements