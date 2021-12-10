Civil service unions urge ministers not to ‘pass the buck’ on No.10 Christmas parties

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

PCS, the civil service's largest union, said ultimate responsibility for following the guidance lay with ministers, whose jobs should be at risk if it was found they knowingly breached guidelines. Prospect, which represents professionals such as engineers and scientists in departments and agencies, also sounded a warning that there was a danger officials would be scapegoated to save ministers’ backs. The senior civil service leaders’ union, FDA, said the probe into the allegations must be “free from political interference”. Prime minister Boris Johnson on 8 December asked Case to investigate reports that a Christmas party was held at No.10 following days of official assurances that no party had taken place and no guidance had been broken. Mike Clancy, Prospect general secretary, said senior politicians should steer clear of sacrificing the careers of civil servants to protect themselves. “Government ministers must take responsibility for the events in Downing Street a year ago, they should not attempt to throw civil servants under the bus in an attempt to divert attention,” he said.“The public expect real leadership to take responsibility and close this matter down. Only this will allow everyone to focus on keeping safe and limiting the spread of the virus.” A PCS spokesperson said: “If Downing Street broke Covid rules over Christmas last year while