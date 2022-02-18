Employees are tired, so how can HR help?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Almost two years into the pandemic, the lines between work and home are increasingly blurred and this has taken its toll on employees’ energy levels. Harry Bliss offers some strategies to boost workforce wellbeing and productivity. We all know that tired employees are not effective ones, and the last two years have blurred the lines between work and home to the point where the connection between our personal and professional lives has never been felt more intensely. Our Workplace Health Report for 2022 found that while every area of wellbeing impacts performance, the stand-out issue at the moment is that employees are tired. And this is affecting their ability to work significantly. Most employees we surveyed reported their daily energy levels as ‘fatigued’ and over 50% reported that lack of energy affected their productivity. This tiredness epidemic is not surprising, given the demands that have been placed on employees over the last few years. They have been asked to adapt and respond in ways that organisations would have never imagined, and for many the move to hybrid or remote models of working has also taken its toll.
Harry Bliss is CEO and co-founder of Champion Health