Research that involved 100 UK firms and more than 700 companies globally found that 28% of UK employers do not think they support mental health in a way that “fits the modern day”, according to professional services firm Aon. Only 39% felt their mental health provision met modern day needs, while a third took a neutral view on the suitability of their mental health support services. UK firms assessed themselves least favourably in developing financial security for employees, with only 37% stating they managed this well. Nineteen per cent said their firm was failing in developing financial wellbeing, while 44% were neutral about their performance in this area. The survey asked employers to assess themselves against 10 key resilience attributes set out by the World Health Organisation. UK employers were more positive about their ability to create environments that embraced inclusivity (58%), delivered clarity and purpose (67%) and offered a compassionate and engaging community (65%). Mark Witte, head of health and risk consulting, Health Solutions UK at Aon, suggested that employers may be overly focused on where their people will work as they emerge from the pandemic, rather than whether they are resilient enough to perform in their roles. “The results of the self-assessment survey show that UK businesses are struggling to balance short- and long-term priorities,” he said. “Men