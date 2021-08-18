ONS: Industry shifts could be blurring productivity gains

“labour productivity flash” shows that output per hour fell 0.5% between April and June, but was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter in 2020. The data also showed that output per worker was 2.7% below pre-pandemic levels, although it was up 4.5% quarter-on-quarter.Between April and June, output per hour worked fell by 0.5% compared with the previous quarter, caused by hours worked rising by 5.4% – a steeper rise than gross value added – a measure of output based on goods and services produced. But the ONS warned that while the latest productivity figures suggest that there has been little damage to productivity levels caused by the pandemic and large proportion of employees on furlough, this may be down to the “allocation effect”. This describes the way that productivity in different industries moves around when impacted by a serious event, such as pandemic lockdowns. In this case, resources moving from badly impacted sectors to others (such as hospitality workers moving into retail) creates a positive allocation effect. This, in turn, impacts the reliability of productivity figures. The ONS said that productivity growth between 2020 and 2021 would have been “below pre-pandemic level if not for a large positive allocation effect”. “The coronavirus pandemic has led to some less productive industries shrinking. Meanwhile, more productive industries now make up a proportionately larger share of the economy. This increases aggregaClaims that UK businesses became more productive during the pandemic could be illusory, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics. The ONS’ latest