What can HR do if double-jabbed employees insist on self-isolating?

Do employees have a right to self-isolate if they choose?

On Monday 16 August, the legal requirement to self-isolate after coming into contact with a positive Covid-19 case was removed for all adults who have received two Covid-19 vaccination doses and for under 18s.However, just because it is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate, some employees may feel more comfortable doing so. This raises questions around what employers can do if a double-jabbed worker refuses to attend work, and what risks might arise if an employer insists they need to. Absence management company Edays has found that 60% of the workforce wouldn’t feel comfortable skipping isolation even if they were legally exempt. “Upcoming weeks could be challenging as businesses are still trying to strike the balance between ensuring they can operate as smoothly as possible whilst ensuring employees feel safe in their working environments,” said CEO Matt Jenkins.Employees do not have the right to choose to self-isolate if they are not required to by law, nor will they qualify for statutory sick pay, said David Jepps, an employment partner at Keystone Law. “As they would have chosen not to attend work, there is no right to be paid but using up holiday or taking unpaid leave can be agreed by employers,” a