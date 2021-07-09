OH’s leadership key to tackling mental health post pandemic

Coronaphobia’ or ‘Covid-19 anxiety syndrome’. The question is, how should organisations respond? The answer is, not in a knee-jerk – stick a plaster over it – kind of way.The scale of the mental health challenge facing employers as ‘normality’ hopefully returns means occupational health needs to grab the reins and provide leadership to join up mental health support, argues Dr Tarun Gupta. Anxiety levels about office returns, commuting or even the continuation of working from home are reportedly high as workplaces and society continue to open up. This is evidenced by the influx of seemingly new ‘conditions’ such as ‘