New MPs call for shorter working day

New MPs want a shorter working day and for some debates to be held online as they demand more family-friendly arrangements.

The group is proposing the Commons sit for six hours, from 10am to 4pm, rather than the current period of around eight hours, to maximise MPs’ attendance.

It also wants Parliament, which sits until 10.30pm on Mondays, to stop evening work, The Times reported.

There are also calls for some votes to take place virtually, using Microsoft Teams and other platforms that were first used during the pandemic but were curbed by the last government.

The changes have been proposed to a new cross-party Modernisation Committee, set up by the new Labour government to update working practices.

The Committee is currently asking for views on priority issues, with submissions due to close on 16 December.

Commenting on its call, Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons and chair of the Modernisation Committee, said: “In recent years the reputation of Parliament has been tarnished. The Modernisation Committee is up and running looking at how it can change parliament to raise standards, improve working practices and culture and make House of Commons procedures more effective.”

She explained there had already been “a huge amount of interest” in the committee’s work and insisted it wanted to hear from “the widest possible range of people” about priorities for its programme.

Powell added: “We are committed to working with the speaker, Commons committees, smaller parties, and other groups and individuals to drive forward positive change. There’s much to do, and the Committee is raring to go.”

