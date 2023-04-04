Latest NewsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unionsPay settlements

Royal Mail sorry for April Fool’s pay offer prank

by Rob Moss
Royal Mail has apologised after a manager in Gloucester put up a notice saying that the Communication Workers Union had reached a pay agreement worth 11% with management.

The notice said the pay offer would be backdated to April 2022, that workers would be able to use private cars for delivery, and that a fleet of diesel vans and bicycles would replace electric vans. It also stated that a recruitment campaign would be launched this week to hire 10,000 new “telegram boys”.

None of it was true, the notice was merely an April Fool’s joke that was widely shared on social media, as had been suggested at the bottom of the bulletin.

Royal Mail pay dispute

Royal Mail workers deliver ‘biggest strike vote in history’

Who is on strike and when?

The CWU criticised Royal Mail’s “double standards” alleging that some of its members had been dismissed during the ongoing industrial dispute for sharing “funny memes”, but when a “manager winds up whole office – all forgotten”.

The union said: “Throughout the postal workers’ strike, Royal Mail workplaces have seen managers engaging in unprecedented levels of intimidation against postal workers … For many employees, the workplace is now a completely toxic environment where nasty, tone-deaf ‘jokes’ such as these are considered culturally acceptable.”

Royal Mail said: “We apologise for any upset caused by this misjudged April Fool’s joke at one of our delivery offices. The poster was removed and the local manager has apologised.”

The CWU, which represents 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail, cancelled a 24-hour strike on 16-17 February following a legal challenge from the company.

It is poised to set new strike dates after 95.9% voted to continue industrial action in a re-ballot with a 77.3% turnout – the “biggest national strike vote” in British history according to the union.

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

