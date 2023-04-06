Firefighters regularly exposed to ‘forever’ chemicals in foam

Firefighters are regularly exposed to ‘forever’ chemicals in firefighting foam, a report from the Health and Safety Executive has claimed.

The report has set out in detail the extent to which so-called PFAS (Poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances) are used. It is believed to be the most comprehensive analysis of these chemicals, which get their ‘forever’ nickname from the fact they do not naturally break down and can stay in the environment for decades.

Among its recommendations, the report has called for limits on the use of PFAS-containing foams used by firefighters to put out fires, as well as limits on the use of PFAS in textiles, furniture, and cleaning products.

One of the key proposals is that, because of the availability of more comprehensive information, fire-fighting foams are prioritised for action.

Hazardous exposure to these chemicals was ‘occupational’ for firefighters, it argued.

The HSE now intends to carry out scoping work with relevant stakeholders, including industry, firefighters and those with expert knowledge of alternative foams. Similar exercises will take place for other commercial uses of PFAS substances, it said.

Dr Richard Daniels, director of HSE’s chemicals regulation division, said: “There is evidence of occupational exposure and environmental harm that can come from current fire-fighting foams, and we can understand the concerns among firefighters. We encourage all affected to work with us in the scoping exercise.”

In response, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is demanding “urgent action” to assess the level of risk to firefighters and put in place a proper response.

It has called annual health monitoring for firefighters to catch diseases early and compensation if they are diagnosed with an occupational disease.

Riccardo la Torre, FBU national officer, said: “We welcome that the issue of firefighters’ exposure to PFAS is being identified and assessed. We are still digesting this report and will be considering whether these recommendations go far enough to protect firefighters from the serious health risks of PFAS.

“What is clear is that exposure to dangerous chemicals has been allowed to be part of firefighters’ work for far too long. Firefighters are getting ill and dying while the government and employers fail to act.”

The HSE’s Dr Daniels added: “PFAS are a global issue of concern. We have looked at responses around the world, but it was vital we gathered the right information and evidence on how PFAS are used in Britain specifically.

“This has helped us work out where the right action could be taken to limit the use of PFAS and control exposures to people and the environment in this country.

“The reality is that PFAS substances, due to their persistent properties, will continue to be detected for many years – despite measures being taken to limit restrict or ban their use.

“We will now look at the availability and risks posed by alternatives to ensure maximum long-term protections can be gained,” he said.

The HSE analysis is what is known as a ‘regulatory management options analysis’ (RMOA), a preliminary step used within the UK REACH framework.

It collates, combines and analyses information to understand the nature and extent of exposure to chemical substances, in this case PFAS. The analysis considers existing laws and also how PFAS substances are being managed around the world, including Europe, Asia and the US.