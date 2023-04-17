FOHN seeks views on OH nurses accreditation

The Faculty of Occupational Health Nursing (FOHN) is seeking views on what the profession would like to see from an accreditation scheme.

As announced last month, FOHN is launching a new accreditation scheme that will allow occupational health nurses (OHNs) to use a new set of post-nominals to help evidence their competence, skills and expertise.

These are: PFOHN (practioner), SFOHN (specialist), ASFOHN (advanced specialist), and FFOHN (fellow).

The specialty is diverse and mostly unregulated, which often makes it difficult for organisations that commission OH services to understand whether the job candidates they are recruiting into OHN roles, or third-party providers pitching their services, have relevant and sufficient experience.

A draft accreditation scheme has now been developed and FOHN is seeking feedback from nurses working in OH and wellbeing to help it clearly define the process.

As the scheme currently stands, OHNs who want to become accredited will need to complete a self-assessment and application form and send in evidence of their competency. Their accreditation will be reviewed on a three-year cycle, and they will also need to continue developing their practice and submit an annual declaration to remain on the specialist register.

It has launched a survey which is open to those in the profession until 28 April. The results will be used to help develop the final accreditation scheme and supporting competency matrix.