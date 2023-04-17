OH education and trainingOccupational Health

FOHN seeks views on OH nurses accreditation

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber FOHN is seeking feedback on its proposed accreditation scheme
Image: Shutterstock
FOHN is seeking feedback on its proposed accreditation scheme
Image: Shutterstock

The Faculty of Occupational Health Nursing (FOHN) is seeking views on what the profession would like to see from an accreditation scheme.

As announced last month, FOHN is launching a new accreditation scheme that will allow occupational health nurses (OHNs) to use a new set of post-nominals to help evidence their competence, skills and expertise.

These are: PFOHN (practioner), SFOHN (specialist), ASFOHN (advanced specialist), and FFOHN (fellow).

OH accreditation

FOHN accreditation to enable OH nurses to use new post-nominals

How pandemic has put the spotlight on OH accreditation

The specialty is diverse and mostly unregulated, which often makes it difficult for organisations that commission OH services to understand whether the job candidates they are recruiting into OHN roles, or third-party providers pitching their services, have relevant and sufficient experience.

A draft accreditation scheme has now been developed and FOHN is seeking feedback from nurses working in OH and wellbeing to help it clearly define the process.

As the scheme currently stands, OHNs who want to become accredited will need to complete a self-assessment and application form and send in evidence of their competency. Their accreditation will be reviewed on a three-year cycle, and they will also need to continue developing their practice and submit an annual declaration to remain on the specialist register.

It has launched a survey which is open to those in the profession until 28 April. The results will be used to help develop the final accreditation scheme and supporting competency matrix.

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

